Led By Donkeys: “Liz Truss was fair game”

Will Dunn meets the political pranksters who sent Liz Truss fleeing in rage.

From films detailing Conservative hypocrisy projected on Parliament buildings, to remote-controlled lettuce banners unfurling over the head of the former Prime Minister, Led By Donkeys have been a regular fixture of political activism over the past decade.

Now with a Labour government in place after 14 years of Tory rule, will the group – with their predominantly progressive politics – change their approach?

The New Statesman’s Will Dunn meets Led By Donkeys in this extended interview.

Listen to the New Statesman podcast

Not yet a New Statesman podcast listener? Find all the ways you can listen in our comprehensive guide: how to listen to the New Statesman podcast

What do you want to know about UK politics? Every week the New Statesman team answer listener questions in You Ask Us. Submit a question here.