New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts

Led By Donkeys: “Liz Truss was fair game”

Will Dunn meets the political pranksters who sent Liz Truss fleeing in rage.

Will Dunn meets the political pranksters who sent Liz Truss fleeing in rage.

From films detailing Conservative hypocrisy projected on Parliament buildings, to remote-controlled lettuce banners unfurling over the head of the former Prime Minister, Led By Donkeys have been a regular fixture of political activism over the past decade.

Now with a Labour government in place after 14 years of Tory rule, will the group – with their predominantly progressive politics – change their approach?

The New Statesman’s Will Dunn meets Led By Donkeys in this extended interview.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Listen to the New Statesman podcast

Not yet a New Statesman podcast listener? Find all the ways you can listen in our comprehensive guide: how to listen to the New Statesman podcast

What do you want to know about UK politics? Every week the New Statesman team answer listener questions in You Ask Us. Submit a question here.

Content from our partners
Energy Security in the Balance: Net zero and reliable supply
Energy Security in the Balance: Net zero and reliable supply
Spotlight
More Than a Landlord: The future of social housing
More Than a Landlord: The future of social housing
Spotlight
Clean power 2030? Mission accepted
Clean power 2030? Mission accepted
Alistair Phillips-Davies