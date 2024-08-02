New Times,
How to fix Britain’s social housing crisis

Social housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa joins the New Statesman's policy correspondent, Harry Clarke-Ezzidio.

Britain faces a severe housing crisis. But while high interest rates, mortgages, and sky high prices in the private rental market dominate headlines, Britain’s diminishing social housing stock gets less attention. The supply shortages, landlord mismanagement, and unsafe conditions often seen in social housing are all issues that the new Labour government will have to contend with.

Social housing campaigner and author Kwajo Tweneboa joins the New Statesman’s policy correspondent, Harry Clarke-Ezzidio.

