How to fix Britain’s social housing crisis

Britain faces a severe housing crisis. But while high interest rates, mortgages, and sky high prices in the private rental market dominate headlines, Britain’s diminishing social housing stock gets less attention. The supply shortages, landlord mismanagement, and unsafe conditions often seen in social housing are all issues that the new Labour government will have to contend with.

Social housing campaigner and author Kwajo Tweneboa joins the New Statesman’s policy correspondent, Harry Clarke-Ezzidio.

