Why Starmer needs to embrace nuclear weapons now

Meanwhile, today the Conservatives have focused their energy on the Equality Act.

Labour have launched their defence plans, leading with their ‘triple lock’ which focuses on nuclear submarines and a constant at sea deterrent for the UK. Does this departure from Labour’s 2016 stance represent a change in the party or a change in the state of global affairs?

Meanwhile, today the Conservatives have focused their energy on the Equality Act and its positioning on gender and biological sex.

Hannah Barnes, associate editor at the New Statesman, is joined by Freddie Hayward, political correspondent.

