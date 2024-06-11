Andrew Marr: Could Tory tax cuts hurt the poorest?

It’s Tory manifesto Tuesday and the party is leading with pledges to make homes more affordable for first time buyers as well as a fresh new batch of tax cuts. But where is the money coming from to afford this? When the Conservatives say “welfare reform”, what exactly do they mean?
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by political editor Andrew Marr. Together they also discuss the rise of the far right in Europe and what this might mean for a Labour-led Britain.
