Is Labour purging the left of the party?

One week down, five to go.
The Diane Abbott row continues to be a tricky thorn in Keir Starmer’s side, and in the past 24 hours there have been more reports that candidates and MPs have been barred from standing. Is this a purge on the left of the party?
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, and Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, also discuss the launch of the Green Party’s campaign, who are hoping to win four seats, and today’s announcements on VAT and the economy.
Submit a question for our weekly listener questions episode, "You Ask Us"
