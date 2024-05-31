Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Podcasts

Is Labour purging the left of the party?

The Diane Abbott row continues to be a tricky thorn in Keir Starmer's side.

One week down, five to go.

The Diane Abbott row continues to be a tricky thorn in Keir Starmer’s side, and in the past 24 hours there have been more reports that candidates and MPs have been barred from standing. Is this a purge on the left of the party?

Hannah Barnes, associate editor, and Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, also discuss the launch of the Green Party’s campaign, who are hoping to win four seats, and today’s announcements on VAT and the economy.

Submit a question for our weekly listener questions episode, “You Ask Us”

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

Content from our partners
How the apprenticeship levy helps small businesses to transform their workforce
How the apprenticeship levy helps small businesses to transform their workforce
Spotlight
How to reform the apprenticeship levy
How to reform the apprenticeship levy
John Boumphrey
Louise Dawe-Smith: "Confidence is the biggest thing an apprenticeship can teach you"
Louise Dawe-Smith: “Confidence is the biggest thing an apprenticeship can teach you”
Spotlight