Has Rishi Sunak made a big mistake?

Could the Conservatives become the third party? Is Ed Davey being too frivolous? Has Rishi Sunak made a huge mistake? And why do we still talk about older people like they’re the Second World War generation?
Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent, answer listener questions and give their campaign highlights thus far.
