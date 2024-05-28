Andrew Marr: “I’ve never seen this scale of chaos”

For the next six weeks we’re bringing you new episodes every weekday, with updates on the party campaigns, reaction from around the UK and the best polling analysis with our experts.
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by Andrew Marr, political editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent, to discuss the developments over the busy bank holiday weekend: National Service, Triple Lock Plus, ‘Sleepy Keir’, and the unravelling of the Conservative party.
