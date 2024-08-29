New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Statesman podcast
  3. You Ask Us

Can Oasis bring back Cool Britannia?

Noel and Liam Gallagher have apparently managed the impossible.

Noel and Liam Gallagher have managed the impossible. They’ve apparently buried the hatchet and announced that Oasis is coming back in 2025. Is this the return of Cool Britannia?

Rachel Cunliffe, associate editor, is joined by George Eaton, senior editor, to answer listener questions about ex-MP’s jobs, SPADs, and the politics of Britpop.

Sign up to the New Statesman’s daily politics newsletter: Morning Call

Submit a question for a future episode: You Ask Us

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Content from our partners
Data defines a new era for fundraising
Data defines a new era for fundraising
Spotlight
A prescription for success: improving the UK's access to new medicines
A prescription for success: improving the UK’s access to new medicines
Rippon Ubhi
A luxury cruise is an elegant way to make memories that will last a lifetime
A luxury cruise is an elegant way to make memories that will last a lifetime
Spotlight