  1. The Back Pages
28 August 2024

Subscriber of the week: Simon Tyler-Murphy

By New Statesman

Photo by Llinos Lanini/Millennium Images
What do you do?

Urology nurse specialist.

Where do you live?

East Sussex.

Do you vote?

Yes.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Ten years plus.

What made you start?

Cover article on display in WHSmith.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

No.

What pages do you flick to first?

Andrew Marr, Tracey Thorn.

How do you read yours?

Over the weekend.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Science.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Nicholas Lezard.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Nye Bevan.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Nigel Farage.

All-time favourite NS article?

The articles by Dr Phil Whitaker during Covid reflected the evolution in our understanding of the virus and its effects.

The New Statesman is…

An essential and calm reflection of politics during a period of epic change in the world.

This article appears in the 28 Aug 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Trump in turmoil