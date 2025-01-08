The world in 2025

Russia’s slow, unrelenting advance across Ukrainian territory has put it on course to win the war. Some sort of peace process is inevitable. But what would this mean for Ukraine and Europe?

Now their common enemy, the Democratic Party, has been vanquished, the political interests of Donald Trump and Elon Musk could diverge.

A democratic Syria and rising Turkey would ask different questions of Israel.

Olaf Scholz’s snap February vote looks likely to result in another grand coalition between the Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats – yet much of the country’s inertia is structural.

Donald Trump’s zero-sum economic thinking – exports good, imports bad – could make everything a lot more expensive for everyone.

Keir Starmer needs to prove he is more than a crisis manager in 2025 and help Labour escape decline.

Labour’s unpopularity has given the Conservative leader an open goal – her political future depends on taking advantage of it.

