The world in 2025

Wolfgang Münchau: How will the war in Ukraine end?
Russia’s slow, unrelenting advance across Ukrainian territory has put it on course to win the war. Some sort of peace process is inevitable. But what would this mean for Ukraine and Europe?
Katie Stallard: Will the Musk-Trump bromance endure?
Now their common enemy, the Democratic Party, has been vanquished, the political interests of Donald Trump and Elon Musk could diverge.
Bruno Maçães: Are we on the verge of a new Middle East?
A democratic Syria and rising Turkey would ask different questions of Israel.
Hans Kundnani: How could Germany’s election shape the EU?
Olaf Scholz’s snap February vote looks likely to result in another grand coalition between the Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats – yet much of the country’s inertia is structural.
Will Dunn: Will US tariffs disrupt the global economy?
Donald Trump’s zero-sum economic thinking – exports good, imports bad – could make everything a lot more expensive for everyone.
George Eaton: Does Labour have a vision for Britain?
Keir Starmer needs to prove he is more than a crisis manager in 2025 and help Labour escape decline.
Rachel Cunliffe: Can Kemi Badenoch rescue the Tories?
Labour’s unpopularity has given the Conservative leader an open goal – her political future depends on taking advantage of it.