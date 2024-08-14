Nathalie A Cabrol: Q&A: “I was happiest diving into volcanoes’ summit lakes”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Nathalie A Cabrol was born in 1963 near Paris. She is the director of the SETI Institute’s Carl Sagan Center for the Study of Life in the Universe.

What’s your earliest memory?

At four months old, sitting on the kitchen table, watching birds eating breadcrumbs from a plate on the windowsill. Five years later, that would be humans landing on the moon.

Who are your heroes?

My childhood heroes, Carl Sagan and Jacques Cousteau, inspired my exploration of extreme environments, my research for life beyond Earth, and this continued reflection on Earth. I strive to deepen our understanding of the interconnectedness of life and environment, and our role and responsibility in preserving it.

What book last changed your thinking?

Next of Kin by Roger Fouts didn’t change my thinking but it profoundly moved me. Through sign language, it revealed that chimpanzees share the same joys, sorrows, and even silliness as humans. We are blind to the world we live in, which explains – but doesn’t excuse – our mistreatment of other species. Sometimes, they embody the essence of being human better than we do.

When were you happiest?

In the Andes, conducting research with my husband and my team, climbing volcanoes and diving in their summit lakes. I’m looking forward to heading back there.

Which political figure do you look up to?

Frankly, politics is the last place I look for role models these days. However, I strongly oppose fascism and racism, and I hope Kamala Harris can soon provide leadership out of this nightmare.

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

I read signs and words from right to left first and make as many anagrams as I can. I also enjoy playing with numbers.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

I’d like to live in Ancient Egypt to witness a civilisation emerge from the desert. They were exquisite astronomers, engineers and architects.

What’s your theme tune?

I always listen to music, so for me, it is the one that captures my emotion of the moment.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

My mum said that no matter what you do in life, be the best you can be and never stop trying. I think it’s wonderful advice, and I strive to live by it.

What’s currently bugging you?

The self-destructive path of human civilisation and the delusion that a superhero will swoop in to save the day at the last minute are dangerous mindsets. There’s a hero within each of us, and it’s time to awaken them!

What single thing would make your life better?

I am blessed with a wonderful life. It hasn’t been easy but, at this point, the only thing that could make it better would be a chance to hug or chat with those I loved and who are now gone.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

Archaeologist, or astronaut. I guess exploring the unknown.

Are we all doomed?

Only if we convince ourselves we are and use it as an excuse for inaction. Our civilisation stands at a threshold. We can see this crisis as doomsday or as a unique chance to mature into a society of planetary citizens that prioritise the well-being of the entire biosphere over the profit of a few.

Nathalie A Cabrol’s “The Secret Life of the Universe” is published by Simon & Schuster

