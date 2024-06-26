Cat Bohannon Q&A: “We can actually make the world a bit better”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Cat Bohannon was born in 1979. She is a researcher and author with a PhD from Columbia University in the evolution of narrative and cognition. She is best known for her bestselling 2023 book Eve.

What’s your earliest memory?

Being bathed in the sink in our little house near Atlanta, Georgia, and my mother telling me next time would be the “big girl tub”. It was one of those sinks shaped like a seashell – I remember the feeling of the ridges on my back. But I told that story so many times as a toddler, with all the adults so impressed, that I don’t know how much of the original memory is retained… either way, I can still feel the ridges.

When were you happiest?

Oh, come on…

Who are your heroes?

I declared that I would marry Michael Jackson on my fifth birthday. (It didn’t work out.) My hero now is Paul Farmer.

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

How the new science of sex differences is changing our understanding of the human story, and why it matters.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

I don’t know of any woman who’d say she’d like to live in the past – not if she’s being serious and actually thinking about it. But I’d be fascinated to live in a world in which artificial wombs were real: non-harmful, fully functional and easily available to all social classes. That’s a long way ahead, I’m afraid, but it will be a very different place to be female.

What book last changed your thinking?

All books change my thinking – it’s temporarily living inside someone else’s head! When I was younger, Francisco Varela’s Intimate Distances. More recently, Noreen Masud’s A Flat Place.

Who would paint your portrait?

On a romantic day, Artemisia Gentileschi. On an honest day, Cindy Sherman (and not in paint).

What’s your theme tune?

Maybe Jaws? The manosphere seems to think so!

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Lawrence Ferlinghetti told me not to do an MFA (a master’s in fine art). Do anything but, he said. Be a line cook, be a scientist, be a social worker – art is made of the world. I didn’t follow that advice, initially. But later, yes.

What’s currently bugging you?

The global slide into fascism? That everyone seems to think it’s cool to ask women to have babies they don’t want to have? (Culture wars centre on whether they can be forced, but the asking is remarkably A-OK.) Also, that I’m jetlagged?

What single thing would make your life better?

This is starting to feel like therapy.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

To have been born the daughter of some random billionaire and then directed

a firehose of money at all the amazing researchers doing good and important science in the biology of sex differences, women’s and girls’ health, and how better to mobilise these findings in ways that actually reduce suffering around the globe… But would I be that chick, if I’d been so born?

Are we all doomed?

We’re all mortal. So technically, yes. But for the fate of the human world, I do think we have enormous capacity for change. We can actually make this place a bit better. We’ve done it before.

“Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution” by Cat Bohannon is published by Hutchinson Heinemann

Related