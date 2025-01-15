This England: Carriage returns

Illustration by Marta Signori

A prosthetic leg, an ironing board and a hamster are some of the things passengers have left on Northern train services. They were found among more than 32,690 incidents of lost property recorded since July 2022, although customers are often reminded to take all of their belongings. Phones and laptops are the most common lost possessions.

Harrogate Advertiser (Amanda Welles)

Fruit corner

Cartoons and comedy shows have taught us to avoid banana skins as slip hazards. But what do you do when you encounter a plateful of the fruit, unpeeled, in your path? This is exactly what is happening in Beeston, Nottinghamshire – and no one knows why. The mystery plate appears on the same street corner on the second day of every month, and residents say it has been a constant in their lives for more than a year. “I’ve asked around in the community but no one really knows and no one can tell me anything,” said resident Clare Short. (No, not that Clare Short.)

BBC Nottingham (Kate McIntosh)

To Eryri and beyond

Trekkers who venture into Snowdonia are often stunned to stumble across one of the national park’s more unusual features: an infinity pool. The surprise splash of luxury in the Welsh wilderness has become a popular stopping point since it was built in 2016 by farmer Wyn Mostyn Jones, as part of a £400,000 green energy project.

Wales Online (Adam Robertson)

