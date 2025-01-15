Subscriber of the week: Teresa Bradbury

Photo by Gabriele Lopez/Millennium Images

What do you do?

Primary-school teacher.

Where do you live?

St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

Do you vote?

Always. I get very cross when people don’t.

Since 2019.

What made you start?

I saw Tracey Thorn at the Cambridge Literary Festival and was interested to read more of her writing.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Not really. My husband occasionally flicks through.

What pages do you flick to first?

From back to front. Just because you can.

Start the new year with a New Statesman subscription from only £8.99 per month. Subscribe

How do you read yours?

It lasts the whole week.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Happy with how it is.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Tracey Thorn, Pippa Bailey.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Miles Hunt from the Wonder Stuff.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Farage or Trump.

All-time favourite NS article?

“How to play Patriarchy Chicken” by Charlotte Riley.

The New Statesman is…

an interesting and trustworthy read.

[See also: Elon Musk’s hostile takeover]