This England: Modernism in the wild

Stonehenge is older. The Natural History Museum has more… history. But an abandoned blue car by the A617 between Mansfield and Newark-on-Trent has become Britain’s hottest tourist spot – with 14 five-star reviews on Google. One critic noted the “subtle draping of ‘Police Aware’ tape is a stark contrast with the vehicle position, illustrating the ‘Driver Unaware’ of the ditch”. They added: “Modern art at its finest.”

Newark Advertiser (Amanda Welles)

California dreamin’

A mysterious road sign in south London with directions to California has finally been corrected after 15 years. The bizarre sign in Southwark tells drivers which lane to go into if they’re heading to Malibu or Laurel Canyon. A similar sign on the opposite side of the road points drivers to lanes for the actual London destinations of Rotherhithe and Peckham, a little less glamorous than their Los Angeles counterparts, which is home to the rich and famous.

Metro (Daragh Brady)

A crease in the plans

A debate over the velocity of balls being hit at a cricket club could delay a major housing development. The location next to Crossflatts Cricket Club led to concerns over residents and their cars being hit by balls. Developers Aire Valley House submitted their assessment, but Sport England has argued this document is not good enough and underestimates the power of some player’s shots.

The Yorkshire Post (Michael Meadowcroft)

[See also: The combat zone]

Give a gift subscription to the New Statesman this Christmas, or treat yourself from just £49 Subscribe

Related