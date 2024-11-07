This England: MisLED

A woman driving to work early in the morning through Bramford in Suffolk was astonished to see the aurora borealis ahead of her. Delighted, she got out of her car, took pictures, and posted them on social media. It wasn’t long before she was informed by a fellow poster that what she had seen wasn’t the northern lights, but the eery crimson glow of the LED units of a nearby tomato factory.

Independent (David Flemming)

Unseamly behaviour

A mystery prankster filled a steam iron at a police station with urine – leaving officers with yellow-stained shirts. The Met has launched an inquiry to identify the culprit at Charing Cross Police Station, with officers checking CCTV and work schedules to see who was on duty on the day the iron was tampered with. “The incident took place in an area that is not accessible to the public,” a spokesperson said. “A joke’s one thing – but this is taking the you-know-what,” a retired detective chief inspector told the Sun.

Sun (Amanda Welles)

Bone-rattling ride

A cyclist has mapped the shape of a skeleton across Leicester in a Halloween-themed bike ride. It took Rebecca Laurel, 25, over six hours to complete her cycle. The design was part of a series of rides that depicted spooky shapes in “Strava art”, with routes drawn on to a digital map as a GPS device tracked her journeys. “I’ve done a pumpkin, a ghost and a witch,” said Laurel, who is planning a Christmas-themed series next.

Sky News (Steve Morley)

