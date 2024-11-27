Subscriber of the week: Mike Mecham

Photo by Simona Bonanno/Millennium Images, UK

What do you do?

Research fellow in Irish labour history at St Mary’s University.

Where do you live?

East London.

Do you vote?

Yes.

On and off since the 1960s.

What made you start?

Its thought-provoking and radical journalism.

Is the NS bug in the family?

My wife, Chris, is an avid reader, especially of Michael Prodger.

What pages do you flick to first?

The opening editorial.

How do you read yours?

Hard copy; online as a back-up.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

As a former Latin America director at Chatham House, more coverage of that region.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, John Gray.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

The late John Berger, a continuing inspiration.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Donald Trump.

All-time favourite NS article?

Paul Kennedy: “How the mighty have fallen”.

The New Statesman is…

thought-provoking, challenging and always essential reading.

