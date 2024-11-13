Subscriber of the week: Mike Harle

Photo by Jonathan Browning/Millennium Images

What do you do?

I work supporting refugees and asylum seekers in Dorset.

Where do you live?

A Geordie living in Poole (a reverse Eddie Howe).

Do you vote?

Always, often tactically.

Four years.

What made you start?

The need for reflective, intelligent journalism that I wasn’t getting in other places.

Is the NS bug in the family?

My son and brother-in-law have recently subscribed too.

What pages do you flick to first?

I always read Kevin Maguire first for a warm-up.

How do you read yours?

Often at 5.30am when it’s quiet.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Central Europe.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Tracey Thorn.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Andy Burnham.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Robert Jenrick or Pablo Escobar.

All-time favourite NS article?

I love reading Rowan Williams.

The New Statesman is…

intelligent, diverse and refreshing.

