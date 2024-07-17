This England: A walking nightmare

A woman from Cumbria who suffers from extreme sleepwalking has slept in her living room for two years – to avoid falling down the stairs. Angela Caulfield, 53, has had the condition most of her life, which has led to numerous injuries. It has also seen her make dinner or walk up and down a plane aisle. She once unknowingly ordered £1,400 of plants online to her home. “The delivery man was looking for a garden centre,” she said.
Something doesn’t gel here
A dad-to-be tasked with packing his pregnant partner’s hospital bag filled it with hair gel and a whistle. Liv Nightingale, 23, was “baffled” when her partner Ryan, 25, took the “essentials” to Worcester Hospital. Instead of towels and nightwear he had packed a T-shirt with Eastenders’ Max Branning on it and two dresses. “Two going-out dresses? I’m 34 weeks pregnant, where am I wearing these?” she asked in a viral post.
Just add water
After a long day, the pool attendant Tyler Turner wished she could have been a mermaid – just as she imagined as a girl. “Then a lightbulb went off in my head,” she said. Seven years on, she is often found in the sea with her tail. When she bought her first tail she was a lone mermaid, but over the years she has found a group of like-minded people. She is part of Dŵr Tails, a group of 11 people in northern Wales who dress up as mermaids.
