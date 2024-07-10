This England: McMarriage

A couple have held their wedding reception at a service station in Surrey. Along with 42 guests, Stacey and her partner, Graham, celebrated their union at what they say is their favourite venue in the world – Cobham services on the M25. The bride said it had fulfilled a childhood dream as she had always wanted a “fast-food” wedding with the party being treated to McDonald’s.
Woking News & Mail(Amanda Welles)
Corpsing on stage
A rehearsal for a dramatic adaptation of the gothic-horror novel Frankenstein ended with police being called, after a concerned couple overheard the bloodcurdling screams. The Bradfordians Dramatic Society in Wiltshire were rehearsing a scene in which the monster “bludgeons someone to death”, at 9.30pm on Saturday night in the Tithe Barn in Bradford-on-Avon. Wiltshire Police said: “Officers attended the scene and found the screaming was in fact part of a theatrical group rehearsing inside the venue.”
BBC News (John Boaler)
In love with the shape of him
An Ed Sheeran superfan has married a man who is a dead ringer for her pop hero in front of a host of celebrity lookalikes. Amanda Baron, 40, entered a permanent collaboration with full-time Sheeran lookalike Ty Jones, 29, in front of other star impersonators. The couple had invited David Beckham, Prince Harry, Captain Jack Sparrow, Gordon Ramsay and Keith Lemon doppelgängers to their big day.
Metro (Daragh Brady)
[See also: This England: Gulls go postal]