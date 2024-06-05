Subscriber of the week: Jay Mitra

Photo by Zisis Kardianos/Millennium Images

What do you do?

Professor of business enterprise and innovation at the University of Essex.

Where do you live?

In a small village in mid-Essex.

Do you vote?

Yes, always.

A few years, but on and off for decades.

What made you start?

Classy political writing.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Kind of.

What pages do you flick to first?

The editorial, Commons Confidential.

How do you read yours?

Beginning to end and back.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

More coverage outside Europe and the US.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Phil Whitaker, John Gray, Sophie McBain.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Dr Tolullah Oni.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

None. I would love to have a go at some of them.

All-time favourite NS article?

In recent times, “We Can’t Breathe” by Gary Younge.

The New Statesman is…

a quirky, class act.

[See also: Subscriber of the week: Sol de Glanville]

Related