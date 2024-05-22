Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Life
22 May 2024

Subscriber of the week: Sol de Glanville

Please email zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images
What do you do?

I’m still at school.

Where do you live?

Peckham, London.

Do you vote?

Not yet! But I will in the future.

How long have you been a subscriber?

We’ve been getting the mag for a long time. I started reading it two years ago.

What made you start?

Picked it up one day when I was bored and got really into it.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

I got it from my parents – every week we fight over who gets to read it first!

What pages do you flick to first?

I start at the back.

How do you read yours?

Cover to cover the day it arrives!

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Optimistic writing.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr and Nicholas Lezard.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Sadiq Khan.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Suella Braverman.

All-time favourite NS article?

Too many to choose!

The New Statesman is…

Sick! (And excellent revision for my citizenship GCSE.)

Content from our partners
What you need to know about private markets
What you need to know about private markets
Spotlight
Work isn't working: how to boost the nation's health and happiness
Work isn’t working: how to boost the nation’s health and happiness
Spotlight
The dementia crisis: a call for action
The dementia crisis: a call for action
Spotlight

Topics in this article :