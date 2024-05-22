Subscriber of the week: Sol de Glanville

What do you do?
I’m still at school.
Where do you live?
Peckham, London.
Do you vote?
Not yet! But I will in the future.
How long have you been a subscriber?
We’ve been getting the mag for a long time. I started reading it two years ago.
What made you start?
Picked it up one day when I was bored and got really into it.
Is the NS bug in the family?
I got it from my parents – every week we fight over who gets to read it first!
What pages do you flick to first?
I start at the back.
How do you read yours?
Cover to cover the day it arrives!
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Optimistic writing.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr and Nicholas Lezard.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Sadiq Khan.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Suella Braverman.
All-time favourite NS article?
Too many to choose!
The New Statesman is…
Sick! (And excellent revision for my citizenship GCSE.)