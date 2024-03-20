Toast or a shower? My great energy dilemma

Photo by Niall McDiarmid/Millennium Images

Last weekend was the memorial party for my friend P-J, whom I wrote about a few weeks ago. I felt a bit of a fraud because it seemed as though everyone else there knew him better than I did; but I was asked to read, and so gave them a slimmed-down version of the column. It was a bittersweet occasion, the bitterness for obvious reasons, but the sweetness because over the course of his life he had amassed and held on to a huge number of friends who all thought he was as lovely as I did. There were friends there I hadn’t seen in decades and it was a delight to be with them again and have a catch-up. I got the train back to Brighton full of wine and bonhomie but the next day was full of melancholy, a kind of comedown, and so was the day after that and the day after that. Today things seem to be a bit better.

But then the tiresome daily admin of life has to be addressed. The first shock was my new bill from EDF. They seem to have decided that £118 is the exact sum of money they want to take out of my account every month. This put me in a pensive mood because, as I have said before, the Hove-l is by no means the largest property in the world; it’s not exactly Balmoral – and, talking of Balmoral, I have wintered in Scotland in the MacHovel, where neither the central heating nor the wood-burning stove worked, and where windows had to be kept open because a century and a half of wallpaper was being stripped, and the fumes from the process would have either got me high in an unwelcome way or just given me cancer. In other words: I know how to keep from freezing to death without putting the heating on.

The mornings and afternoons are spent under the covers, and on the bitterest days I have it on for an hour in the evening. I am also too scared to use the oven any more, and I managed six weeks without a toaster, which also kept the electricity consumption down (I have a replacement: £12.99 from Robert Dyas. It is as rudimentary as they come, and if you want to make the toast pop up before the allotted time you have to switch it off at the wall; but it toasts, and that’s the main thing). I do not want to say how often I lave myself because you might think I pong terribly, but just let’s say that the shower is so rubbish that having one is a penance and an ordeal, and a bath is a rare luxury.

I asked around to see what other people’s utility bills were. One person said I should suck it up as she had to pay £370 a month, but then I pointed out she lived in a four-bedroom house with four occupants, all of whom shower a lot more often than I do, and also a lot of cooking goes on to feed them, and the last time I was there the oven was being used with the abandon of the truly wealthy. I am fairly confident I am not the only person reading this whose energy bills are a source of anxiety.

The general consensus among my friends is that I should tell EDF to stick it where the sun don’t shine and go off to another supplier; Octopus seems the preferred choice among the metropolitan elite. So by the time you read this I will, if I can face the paperwork, have told EDF to go and piss in their hats and save myself enough for an extra few bottles of wine a month. Or pay my council tax to the actual council rather than the bailiffs. That will make a nice change. I also saw the five volumes of the Grove Dictionary of Music in an early-20th-century edition for sale in Oxfam for £7.99; I might splurge on that. And maybe I will go absolutely nuts and order a takeaway from the Magic Wok on Preston Street. The mind reels with the possibilities opening up before me.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Meanwhile, I take my pleasures where I can. In Brixton for the memorial, a woman queuing up at a roti van pointed out my shoelace was undone, and wouldn’t let me walk a pace further until I’d done it up. For some reason I found this delightful: real mothers never stop. The rest of the queue smiled too. Earlier today an extremely good-looking dog said hello to me as if I were the best thing since Kennomeat, and it is surprising how much that can lift one. (Tip to the dog’s owner: don’t say, “He’s been doing that all day today”; it spoils the magic a bit.) And I read about the Australian billionaire Clive Palmer, who has announced he’s going to build the Titanic II and added, “All you need to be happy, I’ve found in my life, is to have someone that loves you, somewhere to sleep at night and enough for a good meal. Beyond that, the rest is an illusion – it’s like playing golf.” I have no idea what he means by that mention of golf, but I don’t play it so I suppose that’s a good thing, and as for the others, well, two out of three isn’t so bad.

Maybe I could get the full three out of three if I have a bath to take away some of the surface grime. Or – and here’s an idea – he could give me some of his money. Yeah, go on, Clive: give us some of that money you say you’re fed up of counting.

[See also: Love’s true test is being cast adrift on a tiny raft in the Pacific]

Related