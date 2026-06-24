Beer and sandwiches: At the Nottingham House in Sheffield

Nobody has ever been able to satisfactorily explain to me why the best pub in Sheffield is called the Nottingham House. On arriving you’ll realise this geographical quandary doesn’t matter. Not only is the Notty House the best pub in Sheffield, but it also serves the best pies of any pub in the country.
Eyes on the pies
You’ve got the classics on the menu, sure. Chicken and mushroom. Minced beef and onion. Steak and ale.
But whoever is putting a pastry lid on these meaty volcanoes in the kitchen likes to mix things up a bit too. How about a cheeky minced lamb and feta? What about a harissa halloumi and veg? Yes, the “Italian stallion” (chicken, cream, Italian meats) is as good as it sounds.
And don’t worry, vegetarian options are plentiful and delicious. All sprayed with a glug of Henderson’s Relish – why can’t I get this anywhere outside of Sheffield? – and real chips or mash, mushy peas and a generous pour of gravy.
Chips wi’ that?
A note on the chips, because they are special. These are the only pub chips anywhere in Britain that taste like the chips your grandmother made. Properly deep-fat fried, with those shardy-crunchy, blade-like bites that you only get when the person making them knows what they are doing. Eat these and you will fall into a Proustian reverie. The portions are huge.
Unsurprisingly, there is almost always a battle to get a table here. Book ahead, book early, as half of Sheffield is liable to be here on any given night.
Nottingham House, 164 Whitham Road, Sheffield
[Further reading: Put some respect on aeroplane food]
Join the debateSubscribe here to comment