Love Lies Bleeding is a fun, surreal lesbian romance

The chemistry between Katy O’Brian (left) and Kristen Stewart is electric. Photo from A24 Films

Love Lies Bleeding opens with a twinkling night sky. The image is a nod towards what (or who) is to come: a cosmic romance between two lesbians, set in a lunar landscape. It also works as a joke. The protagonist works at a boxing gym; her bodybuilder girlfriend throws a mean punch. It’s funny then, before the film has even started, that the audience is seeing stars.

The year is 1989 and in the middle of a desert in New Mexico, Kristen Stewart’s Lou is working at the “Crater Gym”, a sweaty sports centre decorated with preening patrons and motivational posters. A woman unafraid of doing life’s dirty work, we meet her with her arm halfway down a clogged toilet.

Lou is stopped in her tracks by Jackie (Katy O’Brian), a statuesque Oklahoma beauty with dimples, who has recently blown into town en route to a bodybuilding contest in Las Vegas. Her exterior remains cool, but Stewart’s intense, roving eyes telegraph lust. When she spies a male gym rat chatting up her new crush, she chooses to close early. After hours, Lou sweetly offers her steroid injections – a convenient excuse to get Jackie to lower her shorts – and adrenaline floods both of their bodies. The two soon fall into bed. Short order omelettes (egg whites only!) and domestic bliss follows, as do several grasping, unapologetically hungry sex scenes.

It’s a welcome respite from Lou’s life outside, which involves dodging the meth-stained smile of her former hook-up (Anna Baryshnikov), avoiding her arms-dealing father (Ed Harris), and suffering through family dinner with her sister Beth (Jena Malone). When she notices a fresh bruise on Beth’s cheek, her steely gaze goes straight to Dave Franco’s JJ – Beth’s abusive, cheating husband. Forget biting her tongue; the furious Lou chews a piece of metal as she drives her pick-up truck home.

What begins as a cheerfully horny romance takes a sideways lurch when Jackie commits an act of revenge in Lou’s name. Hopped up on testosterone, Jackie becomes the hulk in a black bikini, grotesquely smashing in her victim’s face. Director Rose Glass refuses to spare her viewer the visceral details, from the squelch of soft tissue to the snap of a broken jaw. It is Lou who must don the marigolds and drive the getaway car, disposing of the body in a vaginal-looking canyon.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

O’Brian, a real-life former bodybuilder and police officer, is quite the force, and her chemistry with Stewart’s reluctant heroine is electric. Lou is Jackie’s fuel, and she just about swallows her whole; in a fever dream, she imagines throwing her up whole, too. But Jackie’s actual characterisation is thin and vaguely drawn. It’s less of a problem as the plot gets sillier, but noticeable in contrast to Stewart’s more grounded performance. Harris also plays a cartoon, a comic-book villain with scraggly hair and a creepy obsession with bugs.

Co-written with Weronika Tofilska, the film is the second feature from the British director, whose 2019 horror Saint Maud had a similarly mordant sense of humour. Glass has described that film’s protagonist, a lonely and unpredictable palliative care nurse, as Travis Bickle, “if Travis Bickle was a young Catholic living in an English seaside town”. Here, she riffs on the lovers-on-the-lam genre, whose outlaws have tended to buck convention as well as authority.

In the background, radio adverts warn of nicotine poisoning while the Berlin Wall falls on TV. The late Eighties setting feels self-consciously mood-boarded, with the perms and hulking physiques on show effortfully conjuring the scantily clad Schwarzenegger of the time. These period details add texture, but not purpose. Perhaps there’s a link to be drawn between the toxic side effects of Jackie’s expanding body, and the era’s capitalistic embrace of growth at all costs, but the film stops short of an actual critique.

More successful is Glass’s visual depiction of Jackie’s increasing power, as well as her alarm. Muscles pop and veins swell with blood, and later, the character appears larger than life. A giant bikini-clad Jackie holds down her male prey as Lou encourages him to fellate a gun. The film is at its most fun and original when it leans into surrealism.

Glass’s wackiest choice is also her most tender. Love, it turns out, transcends evil, and so Lou doesn’t pull the trigger. She and Jackie transcend too, growing into oversized goddesses that literally fill the screen. The scene reminded me of the artist John Alvin, whose poster designs for films like Blade Runner and Willow also have a swirling, fantastical quality. They stride purposefully across sparkling pastel clouds, smiles plastered across their faces, conquering the cosmos and racing towards a new life.

[See also: When women fight back]