Essential Reading: The Polish Revolution

Illustration by Barbara Gibson

How did it come to this, I wondered as I surveyed the menu – house speciality, tripe – of the Hotel Solec in Warsaw in 1988. I had been working on Wall Street, amid all the fizz and bustle of New York City in its maddest late Bonfire of the Vanities phase. Now I was helping to run a philosophy conference in communist Poland. Something, somewhere, seemed to have gone horribly wrong.

I had visited the USSR in 1981 at the height of the Cold War, working – if you can believe it – as boot-packer and assistant courier on a magic bus going the long way to Kathmandu. The bleakness, control and suppression of basic human freedoms I saw there were utterly dismaying. But I hadn’t paid much attention to Poland, to the extraordinary emergence of the Solidarity trade union in the Gdańsk shipyards in 1980, the flowering of civic society it engendered, and the vicious imposition of martial law that followed.

Now, eight years later, I was at the Solec, where the Solidarity delegation had stayed for its negotiations with the communist regime. Martial law had been lifted, but communist control was still everywhere, with periodic food shortages and flourishing black markets.

It was then that I read Tim Garton Ash’s extraordinary The Polish Revolution (1983). The book tells the story of modern Poland through Solidarity – from the partition of 1795, via the author’s reportage from inside the shipyards, to the final crackdown. It shows how the Poles have been vigorously, ingeniously, wittily resistant to Russian attempts at control for 200 years. In 1989, without warning, the Berlin Wall fell: they had won.

Related

But by then I had left Wall Street to run a charitable project in Boston shipping free new medical books to doctors across Poland. It was a life-changing decision – and The Polish Revolution was at the heart of it.



Jesse Norman MP’s novel “The Winding Stair” (Biteback) has been shortlisted for a Parliamentary Book Award

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: John Gray and Peter Thiel: Life in a post-modern world]