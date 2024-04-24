From Marilynne Robinson to Ross King: new books reviewed in short

Reading Genesis by Marilynne Robinson

Marilynne Robinson’s book is exegesis, but it’s not a scholarly study. Rather, it approaches this foundational text – of Judaism, Christianity and much of Western thought – as a work of literature. That is not to say that Robinson, who is Christian, considers it fiction, but that she believes it to be the product of multiple writers, carefully honed and refined over generations. To acknowledge the presence of human authorship is not, to Robinson, to deny its sacredness; its artistry is holy.

Reading Genesis has no marked introduction or conclusion and no chapters, but Robinson’s ever-surprising insights and light turn of phrase propel us through the primeval history of the world (creation, Cain and Abel, the flood) and the ancestral history of Israel (Abraham, Jacob, Joseph). The last 100 pages or so are given over to the text of the Book of Genesis itself. Her comparisons of the biblical narratives with the myths of surrounding cultures, principally the Babylonian Epic of Gilgamesh and Enuma Elish, do not decry Genesis as derivative but illuminate the serenity and goodness of the Christian God. Robinson’s reading is primarily concerned with Genesis’s realism, its humanity and family dramas, which makes it peerless in ancient literature.

By Pippa Bailey

Virago, 352pp, £25. Buy the book

The Shortest History of Italy by Ross King

From the very beginning of his vivid gallop through three millennia of history, Ross King points out Italian exceptionalism. From this thin sliver of land the Romans ruled the bulk of the known world for a thousand years, the Catholic Church had greater and longer sway still, and the Renaissance transformed art, architecture and thinking.

King, who has previously written books on Leonardo, Michelangelo and Filippo Brunelleschi, here moves out of his familiar 15th- and 16th-century territory back to Aeneas and his Trojans washing up in Italy, as migrants do today, and forward to the 20th-century industrial muscle of Fiat cars and the triumph of Giorgia Meloni. In fact-rich chapters he covers topics as broad as the fall of the Roman empire, Garibaldi and the Risorgimento, the lure of Mussolini and the fractured politics of the postwar years. Along the way he drops in details from the diet and sex lives of the many centenarian residents of the village of Acciaroli, to how the nation’s love of coffee started in the late 1600s. The result is a handbook both informative and entertaining.

By Michael Prodger

Old Street, 272pp, £14.99. Buy the book

England: Seven Myths That Changed a Country – and How to Set Them Straight by Tom Baldwin and Marc Stears

Tom Baldwin and Marc Stears – respectively Keir Starmer’s biographer and an academic think tank director, and both former Ed Miliband aides – are aware of the myopia of their class when it comes to England. “We have friends who refuse to go walking in the English countryside because they cannot stomach its pastoral connotations,” they admit. “Or who consciously avoid the places where people put ‘those little flags up’.” Luckily for readers of their book, the authors do not share this squeamishness. Travelling from a caff in Runnymede to the statues of Plymouth, a Wolverhampton gurdwara car park to the Millennium Dome, in this montage-style tour they search not for what England is, but what it’s not.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Their thesis is that typical national narratives of “this country that is not quite a country” – as civiliser of a savage world, founder of liberty, hub of the international rich, anachronism of end-of-history Britishness – are a burden, and obscure vital nuance. After all, when they ask Nigel Farage for his favourite part of England, he chooses multicultural London: “Our global capital city gets faster and more trendy every year that comes.”

By Anoosh Chakelian

Bloomsbury, 368pp, £22. Buy the book

Hagstone by Sinéad Gleeson

On an island 12 hours’ sail from the Irish coast, with a pub and lighthouse, scraggly sheep and black shale cliffs, there is a sound: a strange hum that arrives without warning and haunts those who are able to hear it. There is a former convent, Rathglas, home to the Inions, a community of women who have chosen to remove themselves from society. And there is Nell, an obsessive artist whose work is attuned to the island’s mythic rhythms.

These elements combine in the debut novel by the editor, critic and essayist Sinéad Gleeson. It is place, above all, that makes the book sing: Gleeson captures the island’s combination of routine insularity and edge-of-the-world enchantment in sentences polished like pebbles by the Atlantic Ocean. And Nell, fond of nocturnal speeding and the sort of wild swimming that doesn’t belong in a Sunday supplement, has an impulsive intelligence that makes her a welcome guide, and a fount of ideas about art, work and companionship. The plot’s gothic turn threatens to overpower Hagstone in its final act. But the island abides.

By Tom Gatti

Fourth Estate, 320pp, £16.99. Buy the book

[See also: From Neel Mukherjee to Gavin Stamp: new books reviewed in short]

Related