What are the chances of a Conservative-Reform UK coalition?

A listener writes in to ask, “Is there any risk of a Conservative – Reform coalition?”
“Why do journalists not ask “how are you going to pay for it” when it comes to defence spending? Why is Keir Starmer’s defence spending target covered so differently to planned green spending?” – another listener asks.
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent, to answer listener questions.
