The Rwanda bill will create a legacy of suffering – an interview with a former asylum seeker

Over 100 million people around the world are currently displaced due to war, violence, persecution and human rights abuses.

In 2022, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced that for the first time since records had begun, 100 million people were displaced by war, violence, persecution and human rights abuses.

No one wants to leave their home, but for many, the threat of death, danger and destruction leaves them with very little choice. But where can they go? And where will they be met with humanity?

Sarah Dawood, senior associate editor at the New Statesman, is joined by former asylum seeker Arman Azadi, who arrived in the UK at 14 years old. After completing school and university in the UK he has worked with charities, governments, and the United Nations to advise on policies concerning displaced children whose lives have been torn apart by war and conflict.

