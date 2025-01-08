Subscriber of the week: Rohan McWilliam

Photo by James Hughes/Millennium Images

What do you do?

Professor of history at Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge.

Where do you live?

North London.

Do you vote?

Yes, Labour.

Since 1985.

What made you start?

The best-informed people I knew were reading it.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Alas, no.

What pages do you flick to first?

The editorial and through to the last page (unconventional I know).

How do you read yours?

On the train.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

More on the challenges the younger generation will face.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Katie Stallard and Rachel Cooke.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Dorothy Day, champion of the poor.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Trump, Johnson, Farage, mountebanks all.

All-time favourite NS article?

In recent years: Harry Lambert, “The triumph of Asset Britain”.

The New Statesman is…

challenging, entertaining and (mostly) right.

