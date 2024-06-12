Rishi Sunak’s D-Day apology reveals the limits of saying sorry

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak rightly apologised for deserting his post standing alongside presidents Biden, Macron and Zelensky at the D-Day commemorations in France to record a TV interview. But his references to his own apology in subsequent interviews turn a searchlight on the question of what an apology can achieve.

Maybe it’s worth listing a few of the things that apology can’t do. It can’t turn the clock back, for instance, or erase a memory. Nor does an apology reduce the egregiousness of the act that prompted it. An apology does not achieve justice for the harmed or the insulted. Rather, it subtly puts pressure on them without actually meeting their needs.

Apologies are often desperate and inadequate words from those who know they are in the wrong but can’t get out of it. This can lead to the worst of apologies: those that contain the word “if”: “I’m sorry if I caused offence…” The word “but” doesn’t help either, often turning an apparent apology into an excuse or self-vindication, or an act of self-forgiveness performed in the face of the still rightly indignant victim: “I’m sorry that I let you down, but I had just been let down by someone else.”

There can be good apologies, of course. A modest yet sincere pre-emptive apology from someone who has inconvenienced or angered you is welcome because it relieves you of the burden of having to raise the matter, explain its wrongness and outline why it leaves you aggrieved. There’s a lot of cognitive and emotional work in all that, and genuine gratitude in being spared it.

People often look for contrition in apology. Why? It is thought perhaps that wronged people need to see remorse to know an apology is sincere. But you can fake remorse as easily as you can fake anything else, so that can’t be it. Is it that “sorry” is such a difficult word to say that our retributive needs are satisfied when we hear it?

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

There’s a time and a place for sorrow, but it is a slippery emotion and not the necessary ingredient in a genuine apology. It is just too hard to distinguish between “I’m sorry I did it” and “I’m sorry I was found out”. Sorry isn’t always the hardest word. It’s often the easiest. It can trip off the tongue far too readily.

The protein of an apology, if I can put it that way, isn’t to be found in the degree of remorse, or in any verbal formula, or even in tone of voice or demeanour. Yes, the apologiser can get one of these wrong and undermine their efforts, but getting them right doesn’t make an apology real.

The protein of an apology lies in the acknowledgment of responsibility for actions that have hurt, harmed, risked, insulted or undermined others. The genuine apologiser puts up their hand and throws themself on the kindness of those who now witness their social and ethical vulnerability.

The best apology, as the philosopher Oliver Hallich has argued, is one that doesn’t want to be received. It is precisely not a request for forgiveness. He goes on to suggest that it is those who do not offer apologies who are taking their guilt seriously. I almost agree. But I can still imagine a genuine and worthwhile apology – one that is an act of honest self-condemnation, not a performative downpayment on an expected forgiveness.

But while acknowledgement is more important than remorse, and an apologiser cannot expect to determine anyone’s response to their guilt, there is another vital distinction. It’s the matter of making amends. To apologise without seeking to make amends is almost always to perpetuate the original offence. When I’ve had my bike stolen I want it back, please, not a remorseful apology.

In some cases, amends may not be possible. That is perhaps where remorse might be real: the heart-wrenching feeling that what I have done is un-put-rightable, and that it is others who suffer as a result. In such a case, it is not good enough to shruggingly say, “All I can do is apologise,” but it might be OK to say: “No apology can make up for what I have inflicted. I am eternally in your moral debt.”

Sunak’s D-Day mistake revealed a lack of judgement, and mistaken priorities. Self-referencing his own apology does not undo the damage; it compounds it.

What is he to do then? What are any of us to do when our actions cannot be righted by apology? The adrenal responses are flight or fight. Often the fight is to contest the guilt, or to argue that the harmed are exaggerating what they have suffered. But there can also be a fight to have one’s apology accepted. The irony is that such a fight can’t be engaged in without undermining the apology itself, because it perpetuates the disrespectful attitude that was integral to the offence.

People apologise either because they want the victim to “get over it” or they want to go into the future with their integrity intact. In the first case the apologiser retains their disposition (and position) and controls the narrative. In the second the apologiser embraces their inability to put things right and lets the victim control the narrative. The first version is the abuse of power. The second is genuine, powerful and potentially transformative. And very rare.

[See also: The cathedrals courting controversy]