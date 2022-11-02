Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Chart of the Day
2 November 2022

House prices are falling across the world

Prices fell in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden in September.

By Ben Walker

Illustration by Pablo Blasberg / Ikon Images

House prices in Sweden have fallen at their fastest rate for nine years, with prices for detached houses down by 19 per cent from their peak and prices for apartments down by 13 per cent. And while Sweden has been recording month-on-month falls in house prices since April, other countries are now starting to show similar trends.


At the start of this year, for instance, the UK was recording month-on-month growth in house prices of 4 to 7 per cent. From July to September, however, house-price growth stalled.

In the Netherlands and Germany house prices fell in September at a rate of 1.4 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively. While these numbers may appear low, they may be the first signs that the housing market is set for significant price instability.

[See also: Rishi Sunak cannot save the housing market]  

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
How industry is key for net zero strategies
How industry is key for net zero strategies
Ed Stainton
Patients and doctors can work together for better health
Patients and doctors can work together for better health
Liz Neal and Oliver Law
How Abu Dhabi’s Community Hub will boost the next generation of media talent
How Abu Dhabi’s Community Hub will boost the next generation of media talent
Alona Ferber
Topics in this article: , , ,