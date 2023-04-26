This England: Driven apart

A dad has marked the end of his 23-year marriage by driving a “Just Divorced” car around his local town of Dartford.
Angus Kennedy, 58, an author and dad of five, decorated his car with special pens, writing words like “freedom” on the windows. He designed and ordered his own “Just Divorced” sticker for the boot and stuck fake roses and ribbons on the bonnet. Angus is also writing a new book called Shaping Up for Love, on how to find a new partner.
South West News Service
(Daragh Brady)
A monster munch
Snack lovers may want to move to Hull as it has just become the proud home of an all-you-can-eat crisp buffet.
Kicks Bar & Grill is hosting a “bottomless crisp party” and they reckon “everyone” will want to come.
A DJ will play “cheesy tunes” while customers enjoy their pick of up to 40 different modern and retro snacks.
Customers have been advised by the manager, Chris McWatt, to wear “comfy snack-eating attire” to the event.
Metro
(Steve Morley)
Delivering justice
Police took a pizza to a couple’s home after arresting the delivery driver on suspicion of taking drugs.
Toni Robson, 34, and her husband Paul, 41, had cancelled their £46 takeaway order from Domino’s when it didn’t arrive in Bradford, West Yorkshire.
Beautician Toni said: “While my husband and I argued over who would make the fish-finger sandwiches we were going to be having instead, there was a knock on the door. To our surprise, it was the police.”
The Times
(Amanda Welles)
Each printed entry receives a £5 book token. Entries to comp@newstatesman.co.uk or on a postcard to This England.
[See also: This England: Delivered from danger]
This article appears in the 26 Apr 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The New Tragic Age