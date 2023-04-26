Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
26 April 2023

This England: Driven apart

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

A dad has marked the end of his 23-year marriage by driving a “Just Divorced” car around his local town of Dartford.

Angus Kennedy, 58, an author and dad of five, decorated his car with special pens, writing words like “freedom” on the windows. He designed and ordered his own “Just Divorced” sticker for the boot and stuck fake roses and ribbons on the bonnet. Angus is also writing a new book called Shaping Up for Love, on how to find a new partner.
South West News Service
(Daragh Brady)

A monster munch

Snack lovers may want to move to Hull as it has just become the proud home of an all-you-can-eat crisp buffet.

Kicks Bar & Grill is hosting a “bottomless crisp party” and they reckon “everyone” will want to come.

A DJ will play “cheesy tunes” while customers enjoy their pick of up to 40 different modern and retro snacks.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Customers have been advised by the manager, Chris McWatt, to wear “comfy snack-eating attire” to the event.
Metro
(Steve Morley)

Content from our partners
How to make your business indispensable in the green economy
How to make your business indispensable in the green economy
Spotlight
How smart meters can boost Britain's energy resilience
How smart meters can boost Britain’s energy resilience
Spotlight
What next for businesses after the Budget?
What next for businesses after the Budget?
Spotlight

Delivering justice

Police took a pizza to a couple’s home after arresting the delivery driver on suspicion of taking drugs.

Toni Robson, 34, and her husband Paul, 41, had cancelled their £46 takeaway order from Domino’s when it didn’t arrive in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Beautician Toni said: “While my husband and I argued over who would make the fish-finger sandwiches we were going to be having instead, there was a knock on the door. To our surprise, it was the police.”
The Times
(Amanda Welles)

Each printed entry receives a £5 book token. Entries to comp@newstatesman.co.uk or on a postcard to This England.

[See also: This England: Delivered from danger]

Topics in this article : , ,

This article appears in the 26 Apr 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The New Tragic Age