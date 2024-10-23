New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. The Back Pages
23 October 2024

Subscriber of the week: Vicky Allard

Contact zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Gabriele Lopez/Millennium Images
What do you do?

Civil servant.

Where do you live?

Maidenhead.

Do you vote?

Yes.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Since 2013.

What made you start?

I enjoyed the thoughtful writing.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

Yes. I read the digital version and send the print to my mum.

What pages do you flick to first?

The start, then I work my way through. No deviations.

How do you read yours?

In my daughter’s weekend naps.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

A good news story or interview with a charity or NGO doing important (overlooked) work.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Megan Nolan, Pippa Bailey, Andrew Marr, but I enjoy them all, really.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

A female economist.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Farage probably, but there are a few others.

All-time favourite NS article?

Too hard to choose.

The New Statesman is…

clear thinking in murky times.

