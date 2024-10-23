Subscriber of the week: Vicky Allard

What do you do?
Civil servant.
Where do you live?
Maidenhead.
Do you vote?
Yes.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Since 2013.
What made you start?
I enjoyed the thoughtful writing.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Yes. I read the digital version and send the print to my mum.
What pages do you flick to first?
The start, then I work my way through. No deviations.
How do you read yours?
In my daughter’s weekend naps.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
A good news story or interview with a charity or NGO doing important (overlooked) work.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Megan Nolan, Pippa Bailey, Andrew Marr, but I enjoy them all, really.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
A female economist.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Farage probably, but there are a few others.
All-time favourite NS article?
Too hard to choose.
The New Statesman is…
clear thinking in murky times.
[See also: Caution should prevail on the assisted dying bill]
This article appears in the 23 Oct 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The crisis candidate