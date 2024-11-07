Letter of the week: Democracy in chains

Sohrab Ahmari (Cover Story, 1 November) makes a curious case for approving a second Trump presidential term. He argues Trump has adopted policies that resonate with voters, thus differentiating him from the unpopular neoliberal Republicans that preceded him. Ahmari states that the unique American system of government “invites populists inside… when they misbehave (as happened to Trump during his first term)” and believes “winning national power demands further moderation. The Trumpism of 2024 reflects all these pressures.” I find it hard to see any moderating influence at work in the storming of the Capitol on 6 January, or in the hints that there will be unrest if Harris wins. Or in Trump’s recent threats to politicians, journalists, judicial officials and civil servants, whom he classifies as enemies. I fail to see how Ahmari can describe these developments as signs of a healthy democratic system taming Trump. On the contrary, Trump now seems more determined than ever not to be restrained by democratic or governmental norms.

Michael Heery, Bristol

Nothing left

Sohrab Ahmari (Cover Story, 1 November) envisages an imaginary US in which populists are largely excluded from power, even when they win the popular vote – as they have been, for the most part, in Europe (with some exceptions, such as Poland, Hungary and Italy). The exclusion of the left from government in Europe and the US has been much more effective, and may even account for the success of populist parties. Bernie Sanders threatened to defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016, but his candidacy was shut out by super-delegates. The president of the republic acted similarly in France after the recent elections to the National Assembly. As for the United Kingdom…

Bill Myers, Leicester

Slack for Starmer

Why are commentators (Correspondence, 1 November) eager to cut Kamala Harris some slack on the grounds that she is not Donald Trump, and yet put a critical slant on Keir Starmer’s every action? We had the Tories for 14 years. Starmer is both sane and humane. He might not be giving us everything we want, but he is better than what came before./

Chris Wright, Tweedmouth, Northumberland

Labour’s mantra machine

I read Finn McRedmond’s column (Out of the Ordinary, 1 November) with interest. There does appear to be a paucity of inspiration in the Labour hierarchy. They repeat ad infinitum their slogans until the public are manifestly sick and tired. I give you the “£22bn black hole”, which became a joke, rather than a serious statement.

McRedmond is correct that after such an auspicious start with his handling of the riots, it all went downhill for Keir Starmer. Labour needs someone who can adroitly translate its policies into a good story rather than meaningless mantras.

Judith A Daniels, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Generous Macmillan

Gary Younge in his review of Steve McQueen’s Blitz (The Critics, 1 November) claims Harold Macmillan was among those who suggested that black British servicemen wear Union Jack badges “so Americans could distinguish between those they might discriminate against and those they should leave to the British”. I can believe that Macmillan was incensed at the idea of Americans operating a colour bar against anyone serving in the British forces, but acknowledged, perhaps reluctantly, that US forces had to be left to their own devices.

I remember hearing a Caribbean ex-serviceman telling a BBC interviewer of a visit by Macmillan to his unit after VE Day. The future prime minister said: “You may now want to go back to your homes, but are welcome to stay here in this country, where you have as much right to live as I have.” (Which was true until the Tories ended the right of abode to all Commonwealth citizens.) Macmillan was not without his faults – I was glad to have campaigned against him in the 1960s – but he had generous instincts.

Anthony Murray, Kingston upon Thames

Educating excellence

Reading Ed Smith’s review of John Kay’s The Corporation in the 21st Century (The Critics, 25 October) reminded me of what is happening in secondary schools in this country. Rather than being focused on education (thinking, discussion, learning, appreciating), which should be “the edge”, schools for the past 15 years have increasingly focused on exam results (which should be just one among the “by-products”).

As with Smith’s argument about corporations, focusing on exam results doesn’t improve exam results, it diminishes education. Instead, focusing on education leads to better exam results, and makes for happier students.

Tom Barnes, London

End-of-life cash

Dr Phil Whitaker (Health Matters, 1 November) claims that the decline in continuity of care by GPs and the lack of adequate palliative care need to be remedied before we legalise assisted dying. I would go further. Those opposing assisted dying have rightly suggested that seriously ill people might choose death in order to avoid being a burden to their loved ones. Many unpaid carers are, unsurprisingly, at breaking point. Yet given the political will, the burden of care could be lifted. Carers in England and Wales save the taxpayer £162bn a year. Some of that could be used to make the lives of carers and their loved ones more bearable. Then, and only then, can we consider assisted dying. Some patients genuinely desire assisted dying, no ifs or buts. What others want, however, is a large injection of cash.

Vera Lustig, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

It’s not all right, Ma

Tracey Thorn quotes Rachel Kushner’s interpretation of Bob Dylan’s line, “He not busy being born is busy dying” (Off the Record, 1 November). While Dylan always warrants interpretation, I can’t help but feel that Kushner has tried too hard. I’d suggest a more succinct interpretation of the line is simply: if you stop reinventing yourself (as Dylan certainly has) and looking for the new, you’re failing to grow.

Pete Goodrum, Norwich

