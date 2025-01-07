Donald Trump’s victory is officially, and peacefully, certified

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the United States, if the vice president runs for the top job and loses, they unfortunately must preside over the ceremony that confirms their own defeat. Al Gore did it in 2000. Richard Nixon in 1960. And so, Kamala Harris, straight-backed and composed, stood on the rostrum in the House of Representatives yesterday as her loss was laid bare, vote by vote. This was, according to the constitution at least, the moment Trump’s victory became official.

It was awkward. At 1pm, congressional “pages” brought the electors’ votes into the chamber in leather-sealed wooden trunks, which were then unclasped by officials, and the tallies handed to Harris. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer took a while to find a seat, leaving Harris and the speaker Mike Johnson chatting gingerly on the stage. By 13.03pm Johnson was reaching for his water, and the conversation was at an end. Outside, thick snow had left the city quiet and empty of people.

It was not this peaceful four years ago. Back then, the doors to the chamber were barricaded using furniture, and congressman Markwayne Mullin broke up a wooden hand sanitiser station to use as a weapon against the mob trying to break in to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s win. In a passage on the other side of the chamber, an officer shot a rioter who later died.

Compared to the horrors of last time, this felt like a Christmas tombola. They began with Alabama: 9 votes for Donald J. Trump, and 9 votes for JD Vance, which got a mild ripple of applause from the Republicans. Over the course of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas their ovation became more enthusiastic. By “T” for Texas, the result was met with air-punches and “come on y’all!”. Throughout, Vance, who was sat in the front row, looked triumphant, standing twice to take the applause of his party. On the other side of the House, it was not until California – and its 55 electoral votes which went to Harris – that the Democrats became galvanised. Giddy, they didn’t appeal like members of a party witnessing their sizeable defeat counted out before them. Nor did they seem to be solemnly upholding the constitution, as Harris wanted to be seen doing. Instead, they seemed concerned with letting Harris know that they appreciated her efforts.

No one raised an objection. But four years ago, speaker Mike Johnson, Ted Cruz and Markwayne Mullin all did. In total, 147 Republicans voted to overturn the election results. The violence of that day, and the complicity of their fellow congressmen, is what the Democrat leaders wanted to condemn by this peaceful transition of power.

When the votes were tallied, Harris declared that “the votes for president of the United States are as follows: Donald J. Trump of the state of Florida has received 312 votes.” Before she could announce her own vote, the Republicans had stood up to deliver a boisterous applause, while Harris kept her expression stoic.

In a brief press huddle later that day, she said: “I did what I have done my entire career, which is take seriously the oath that I have taken many times to support and defend the Constitution of the United States… today, America’s democracy stood.” Shouts of “what’s next for you?” followed her out of the room. On the 20 January, she will cease to hold public office. Some have suggested she run for governor of California next year, or try for president again in 2028. Whatever she does, the manner in which she officiated her own defeat is a small offset to the fact she lost in the first place.

