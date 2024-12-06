We can eliminate cervical cancer

Photo by Upsplash / Greg Rosenke

Every day, at least two women in the UK die from cervical cancer1 – a disease that could be prevented in 99.8 per cent of cases through human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, cervical screening, and early treatment of cell changes detected.2

Last November, NHS England made a landmark commitment to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040,3 in pursuit of the World Health Organization’s global strategy for elimination, and the impressive progress seen in countries like Australia, which is on track to eliminate cervical cancer by 2035.4 To turn this commitment into reality, we must improve our efforts to ensure equitable access to prevention and treatment across all communities in the UK. Building on the strong foundation of England’s commitment and Scotland’s leading HPV vaccination rates,5 we now have a solid foundation for cohesive action towards elmination across the UK.

NHS England’s commitment signifies a transformative moment for women, their families, and entire communities. Elimination benefits us all, and it is our shared responsibility to realise it.

We cannot, therefore, rest on our laurels. HPV affects 80 per cent of us at some point in our lives.6 Yet access to preventative tools is not equal across all communities in England. On average, women from deprived areas are 8 per cent less likely to attend cervical screening compared to those from the least deprived,7 and we know that underserved populations – including ethnic minorities, individuals with physical or learning disabilities and LGBTQ+ communities – face significant barriers to accessing cervical screening. This can result in late diagnosis, more invasive treatments and poorer health outcomes.

Already, cervical cancer incidence rates are 65 per cent higher in the most deprived communities compared to the least,1 and mortality rates are an alarming 148 per cent higher for women living in these areas.2 Unequal access to prevention could ultimately lead to unequal elimination, embedding cervical cancer as a disease of underserved and deprived communities.

Inequities on this level are unacceptable. Investing in solutions to overcome these disparities is not just about addressing a health issue; it’s about safeguarding the health and prosperity of our entire population. Every woman unable to access preventative care represents a lost opportunity, not just for her, but for her family and community.

However, we know that it is possible to address these systemic inequalities. Recent research shows that HPV vaccination is effective in preventing cervical cancer across all socioeconomic groups, including the most deprived, in which three times as many cases have been prevented by HPV vaccination.8 We must now build on this progress by prioritising equal access to cervical screening. By ensuring that every woman has the opportunity to receive timely and appropriate care, we can work towards a future where cervical cancer is no longer a threat – regardless of background or circumstance.

As MSD’s UK Lead for Public Health, for me, unleashing the power of prevention to tackle cervical cancer is both personal and professional. Through our Race to Elimination campaign, we are actively working to address inequalities in access to cervical cancer prevention by showcasing local areas making strides to elimination.

In the West Midlands, for example, extended clinic hours and mobile health vans in Worcestershire have significantly increased cervical screenings among women with busy family and professional lives, including those who might not ordinarily engage with cervical screening. Liverpool’s women’s health hubs – often celebrated as trailblazers of a model now being rolled out nationally – have integrated opportunistic cervical screening into contraceptive pathways to improve accessibility. This has been underpinned by community engagement, via social media and community events, to provide education on the importance of cervical screening, including tailored content for trans men and non-binary people.

Meanwhile, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s School-Aged Immunisation Service has employed digital text-based reminders and community-based clinics, including in sports centres and in children’s homes, making HPV vaccination more accessible to families with different needs. Engagement with parents and teachers to enhance understanding of HPV vaccination has been critical.

These are just some of the success stories uncovered by the Race to Elimination, but they demonstrate not only the feasibility of NHS England’s 2040 commitment, but the importance of local partnerships across NHS, local authority and education partners to drive grassroots action towards elimination.

A future without cervical cancer is within our grasp. Securing this future will require political will, joined-up working between health systems, communities and industry, and national oversight. With a new government and a refreshed health agenda prioritising women’s health, now is the perfect moment to seize this momentum. Together, we can make the elimination ambition a reality, ensuring that no community is left behind in the race to eliminate cervical cancer.

