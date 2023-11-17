You Ask Us: How is a foreign secretary’s success judged?

Anoosh Chakelian is joined in the studio by the New Statesman’s associate political editor Rachel Cunliffe and the political correspondent Freddie Hayward to answer listeners’ questions surrounding David Cameron’s appointment as Foreign Secretary.

One listener asks: “At the Home Office you have immigration figures, as health secretary there are NHS waiting lists. Is David Cameron likely to improve his reputation because it’s harder to fail as foreign secretary?”

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

Related