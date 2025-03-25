How drones can revolutionise UK public services

Photo credit: DJI

While the government grapples with ways to trim public spending, drone technology is soaring as a promising solution.

By tackling the UK’s productivity puzzle and enhancing a variety of sectors, drones are a cutting-edge asset. PwC estimates that drone technology could unlock up to £45bn in productivity gains for the UK – a figure that highlights just how transformative this innovation could be.

The Labour government’s focus on digital innovation and greener solutions places it in a strong position to build on the UK’s Future of Flight Action Plan, which outlines how aerial solutions can enhance transport, healthcare, and emergency response services. The challenge is clear: how can the government harness this technology to drive growth and productivity, and how can industry make a compelling case for its adoption?

A roundtable hosted by the New Statesman and DJI – the world’s largest civilian drone manufacturer – brought together industry specialists, experts, and government figures to discuss the role of drones in enhancing public services, driving economic growth, and saving taxpayers’ money. The discussion highlighted both the opportunities and challenges of drone technology and identified concrete steps the UK can take to accelerate its adoption.

The UK is already at the forefront of using drones to enhance public services. One drone provider described how drones are boosting efficiency by enabling early fault detection on rail networks, potentially saving Network Rail £1 million per incident. A participant from the emergency services sector also talked about how drones have contributed to a dramatic reduction in response times, cutting the average wait for certain crimes from 42 minutes to just five. They also offer a cost-effective alternative to police helicopters, which cost around £3,000 per hour to operate, and provide greater flexibility in locating missing individuals in challenging conditions. Meanwhile, in healthcare, drones are improving service delivery, particularly in rural areas, by transporting medical supplies faster and more efficiently.

Drone-in-a-box technology, championed by DJI, has the potential to expand the use of drones even further, offering automation that could enhance service delivery. DJI is already supporting the work of local authorities, police, fire and rescue and other emergency services in the UK, including London Fire Brigade and the London Metropolitan Police. However, unlocking the full potential of drones will require regulatory flexibility and greater collaboration between industry and government.

Despite the opportunities, several barriers must be addressed before drones can be fully integrated into public services. Attendees concurred that a major obstacle is the slow and complex regulatory approval process, especially for advanced operations like beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). One expert noted that it could take over a year to secure BVLOS approvals for just 50 locations. This lengthy process stifles growth and limits the ability to scale drone operations across public services.

The lack of a centralised framework for drone usage in the public sector is another barrier. Local councils and emergency services are deploying drones inconsistently, which limits operational effectiveness. Establishing a national management structure to coordinate best practices and streamline approvals is essential for ensuring uniformity and greater efficiency.

Skills shortages in drone operation also pose a challenge. One proposed solution was to introduce drone training into college curricula to create a pipeline of skilled workers. Public perception is also a concern, with drones often associated with military surveillance or privacy issues. Attendees agreed that positive case studies in healthcare and emergency response can help shift these perceptions and build greater public trust, with one representative from the Department for Transport noting: “People would be very, very open to good cases that will improve communities and people’s lives.”

To unlock the full potential of drone technology and address these barriers, the roundtable recommended several key policy solutions. The first was regulatory reform. Streamlining the BVLOS approval process and simplifying operational regulations would remove a significant bottleneck, enabling drones to scale more quickly across public services. The UK CAA has set highly ambitious targets to implement these changes, and the initiative should be supported by the government.

The second solution was the creation of a centralised framework. Establishing a national management structure for drone usage would help coordinate best practices, streamline regulatory approvals, and ensure more consistent deployment across local councils and emergency services.

Strategic, targeted funding was also seen as essential. Systems like Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) would require government investment to support more advanced drone operations, such as Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) and those with higher levels of autonomy in controlled airspace. In some countries, Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), which are often government-linked, have demonstrated a willingness to invest ahead of the industry. For more ambitious use cases, government investment will be necessary, similar to the public investment seen in railways in the 19th century.

Finally, attendees emphasised the importance of drone training at the college level to develop a skilled workforce capable of meeting the growing demand for drone operators. Effective communication of the benefits of drones, particularly in sectors like healthcare and emergency services, would also increase public and political support, building a stronger case for drone adoption across the public sector. One consultant present suggested focusing on “low-hanging fruit” – cases with tangible benefits and lower regulatory complexities – to drive wider adoption: “You’ve got to pick the winners – that is a combination of tangible benefit, customer buy-in, and lowest regulatory complexity to deliver that.”

The roundtable concluded with calls for regulatory changes and practical solutions to drive drone adoption. Attendees agreed that the overly complex regulatory environment presents a major hurdle for the industry in utilising available technology and scaling their businesses in the UK, jeopardising the UK’s ambition to lead the development of the industry. But with targeted regulatory changes, strategic funding, government support, and better coordination across public services, drones could significantly enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve service delivery. By overcoming these challenges, the UK can maintain its leadership in drone technology and position itself at the forefront of the global drone economy.