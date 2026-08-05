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The man who sold the World Cup

How Gianni Infantino blew it

By NS Podcasts

For ten years, Gianni Infantino has run FIFA more or less unchallenged – cosying up to Putin, the Saudis, and above all Trump, and turning the World Cup into the most commercially aggressive tournament the sport has ever seen.

Then a few weeks ago, it emerged he’d been secretly negotiating to sell a fifth of FIFA’s business to outside investors for $20 billion. The plan collapsed within days, under a revolt from football associations around the world.

Oli Dugmore is joined by Zach Sweeny-Lynch, cohost of The Upshot.

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