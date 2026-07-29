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How will history remember Keir Starmer?

Keir Starmer is no longer prime minister, Andy Burnham is. 

By NS Podcasts

Keir Starmer is no longer prime minister, Andy Burnham is. 

What just happened? Why did it happen? And what now? 

Oli Dugmore is joined by the New Statesman’s editor-in-chief Tom McTague for a Starmer retrospective.

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