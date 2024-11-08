London’s net zero transition must uplift everyone

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

It is a privilege to have been appointed London’s deputy mayor for environment and energy, working alongside Mayor Sadiq Khan, a leader who not only shares my passion for climate action but also believes in building a greener city for all Londoners.

Climate action is at the heart of our vision for a fairer, safer and greener London. But it’s about more than just the environment: it’s about social, racial and economic justice, too. From clean air to green jobs and lower energy bills, we have an opportunity to deliver real benefits to our communities, especially those who have been historically left behind.

Too often, the voices of young people and global majority groups, as well as working-class Londoners have been excluded from shaping the future of our city. I know this as someone who grew up feeling unheard and under-represented. I made it my mission to give people like me a voice.

Londoners from all backgrounds deserve to be at the centre of shaping climate action. Our transition to a greener future is not something we’ll impose on communities: rather it’s something we’ll build with them, hand in hand.

Whether it’s cutting energy bills or transforming schools into net zero spaces that invest more in teachers and less in utility bills, we’re committed to ensuring that everyone benefits – starting with those who need it the most. We look forward to achieving more in this space by working hand in hand with the new government which shares our ambitions.

One of my key priorities will be ensuring that London’s green economy thrives in a way that brings high-quality jobs to the people and places that have been overlooked. It’s about creating opportunity, not only for future generations but for those living and working here today. The green transition can and must be a source of hope and growth, particularly for communities that have often been excluded from these conversations.

London’s rivers, parks and green spaces are for all of us and that’s why we’re committed to restoring our waterways – like the Thames, the Wandle, the Lea and others – and ensuring they are clean, safe, and open for all. This isn’t just about the environment. It’s about reclaiming these spaces for Londoners who have been disconnected from nature for too long.

The Mayor and I are committed to a socially just approach to environmental policy, ensuring that no community is left behind in our push for a greener London. We will work with London’s boroughs, social housing tenants and local groups to lead the way on retrofitting homes, cleaning our rivers and creating new green spaces, driven by the voices of those who often feel that environmental issues don’t speak to their needs or experiences.

Our green London will be created by all Londoners – young and old, from every corner of our city, and from every background. With the collective energy and determination of this great city, I am confident that we will not only reach our goal of net zero by 2030, but do so in a way that uplifts everyone

This article first appeared in our print Spotlight report on Sustainability, first published on 8 November. Read it here.