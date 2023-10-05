Nurses are highly skilled workers – and should be paid as such

Photo by Carl Court / Getty Images

This month nursing students across the country will be starting their three-year university courses – but there will be far fewer of them than in recent years. Figures from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas) show that 12 per cent fewer people are expected to take up nursing courses in England this September. This will have serious consequences for the NHS for years to come.

Nursing staff like myself have been at the heart of the NHS since its inception 75 years ago. We are a highly skilled profession, and our role has evolved and developed over the last three quarters of a century. Yet our pay has not, and the simple fact is that we will never attract enough new nurses – or retain the staff we have – until we are paid fairly for our high skillset.

Since nurses took strike action over the winter and spring, a lot of the discussion around nurses’ pay has focused on the need for a fair pay rise because nurses are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis – especially after 13 years of real-terms pay cuts. This is entirely valid, but the discussion has rarely covered how highly skilled this job has become. We haven’t spoken about how the role has changed and that we now do many of the roles that were once carried out by junior doctors, despite the fact that our pay doesn’t reflect this.

Nurses are university graduates and many have additional qualifications. Yet a lot of people’s impressions of nursing are stuck in the past – from 75 years ago or more – and often they perceive nursing to be solely about working to a doctor’s instructions or giving basic personal care. While kindness and compassion are at the core of nursing, rapid advances in scientific knowledge in healthcare have resulted in a graduate workforce that is almost unrecognisable in its role compared to even just 20 years ago.

Related

Nursing is a highly skilled profession, with nurses working autonomously in their own sphere of expertise, whether that’s clinical care, research, education, or leadership. These roles require a huge amount of continuous training, which often goes unrecognised and unrewarded. It is often said that nursing is both an art and a science – the art of caring backed up with scientific evidence.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

In many jobs that require you to study and acquire more qualifications, there’s a high chance you will be remunerated for that. With nursing it doesn’t matter if you have more than one clinical speciality qualification, including multiple master’s degrees; you may stay a “band 5”, the same band that nurses are on when they first qualify. The salary for a band 5 nurse is between £28,500 and £34,500 in England, while the average total student debt for studying nursing in the first place is roughly £48,000, according to research from the Nuffield Trust.

I’ve seen this ever-growing scope of practice – and the lack of recognition for it – throughout my career. I’ve worked in sexual health, HIV and contraception for over 30 years. For a long time now, nursing staff have been carrying out procedures that were traditionally the responsibility of doctors, and they aren’t fully recognised for it.

They probably have prescribing qualifications and carry out many roles, such as fitting contraceptive implants, which require practitioners to sit the relevant doctor’s examinations and hold a diploma that was once held only by doctors. Patients will also find they often access nurse-led clinics and services, which are run, managed and delivered by highly qualified, skilled nursing staff.

Yet we are not always awarded additional pay when we take on more responsibility, and we also often have to pay to maintain our qualifications out of our own pockets and undertake training in our own time. Not all employers are willing to help with these costs, which come on top of the compulsory regulatory fees that nurses pay for, as well as student loan repayments.

Ensuring nursing pay accurately reflects our qualifications, skills and workload would be an extremely effective way to promote nursing to the next generation as a viable career with a long-term future.

For the sake of patients, it’s crucial we attract and retain more nurses to the profession – and we also simply deserve to be respected for the highly skilled work that we do.

[See also: NHS investment “would pay for itself fourteen times over”]