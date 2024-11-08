Skills are at the heart of a mission-driven delivery approach

Net zero will drive job creation in a range of different sectors. Photo by Shutterstock / Monkey Business Images.

As Skills Minister, one of my most important responsibilities is ensuring people have the right skills for the future. Right now, that future is green.

Green Careers Week is upon us. There’s no better time to talk about our response to climate change, transforming industry and breaking down barriers to opportunity. Whilst the previous government shied away from its challenges and opportunities, this government is firmly committed to hitting net zero, and it’s my job to ensure our workforce is ready.

The great potential of green jobs

The green revolution is reshaping entire industries, creating new jobs and transforming existing ones. It’s not just about clean energy—green skills will be vital across sectors like transport, waste management, and restoring the natural environment.

By 2030, hundreds of thousands of jobs are expected to be created as we transition to clean energy.

Whether it’s reinforcing the electricity grid, expanding public transport, or developing hydrogen energy solutions, opportunities are already springing up across the UK. Estimates from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show that reinforcing the electricity grid alone could create up to 130,000 jobs by 2050, while the Chartered Institution of Waste Management estimate an additional 74,200 jobs in the sector by 2030.

Other roles will change to meet the needs of a greener economy. Skilled workers will be the backbone of the net zero journey. This Labour government is reigniting industrial heartlands that once powered our country by investing in the industries of the future. We’ve pledged £22 billion to cutting-edge carbon capture and storage projects in north Wales, the north west, and the north east. This is directly creating 4,000 new jobs, and supporting 50,000 more, and will go a long way to encourage others that we’ve got what it takes to be world leaders in sustainability.

At the same time, we are phasing out old energy sources. The closure of the UK’s last coal-fired power station marks a significant milestone in our clean energy journey. Alongside this, we’ve secured a record pipeline of clean, affordable energy projects.

Long-duration electricity storage (LDES) is a key area of focus. By investing in technologies that can store renewable energy for longer, we are ensuring a more reliable, sustainable energy supply that will meet our future needs.

These investments are about infrastructure and good jobs.

Across sectors like energy efficiency, public transport, hydrogen, and forestry, the UK’s green economy will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs by 2030. To meet this growing demand, the government is working closely with businesses, local authorities, and education providers to ensure the right training is available where it’s needed most. This approach will ensure that we have technicians, welders, project managers, and planners fully prepared to meet the challenges of a net zero economy.

Government plans for boosting green skills

To support this green transformation, this Labour government is taking decisive action to close the skills gap that threatens growth. Through reforms like the growth and skills levy, we’re giving businesses and learners more flexibility in how they access high-quality training. For example, businesses will be able to use shorter, more targeted apprenticeships in crucial sectors like green energy and construction.

We’re also aligning the levy with our industrial strategy to create clear education pathways into green jobs, from apprenticeships to skills bootcamps and T Levels.

The newly formed Skills England will play a critical role in identifying and addressing skills gaps in sectors across the economy. It will help ensure that our workforce is equipped for the future. Additionally, the government’s Office for Clean Energy Jobs is working closely with Skills England to support other British workers on the energy transition. Many of the skills required for the transition already exist, with research from Offshore Energies UK showing that 90 per cent of oil and gas workers have transferable skills for offshore renewable jobs.

And that’s why we have accelerated the delivery of a skills passport to provide oil and gas workers the support to move more easily into careers in the renewable energy sector.

A mission-led approach

We’ve approached government differently, setting out key missions that will bring an end to sticking plaster politics and drive real, tangible change in people’s lives—breaking down barriers to opportunity, driving economic growth, and making Britain a clean energy superpower.

Skills are at the heart of these missions. They are central to building a stronger, fairer economy and creating new opportunities across every region. From ensuring young people have the skills to succeed, regardless of their background, to equipping our workforce for the clean energy transition, these missions are about unlocking opportunity and harnessing talent.

Our Clean Energy Superpower Mission represents a critical challenge. Achieving net zero by 2050 and clean power by 2030 will depend on growing and upskilling in sectors like energy, transport, and natural resources.

This government is making change happen. With 50 per cent of our electricity already coming from renewable sources, we’re moving forward, but we know there’s more to do. Our strong focus on skills will ensure that we have the workforce to lead this green revolution and secure the UK’s position as a global leader in clean energy.

The transition to a greener economy is more than a policy shift—it’s about securing the future of jobs, industries, and climate.

Green skills will play a central role in this journey, and with the right skills in place, the UK will be ready to take advantage of the opportunities ahead.