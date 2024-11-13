Consulting is at the forefront of UK growth

There was one word at the heart of the chancellor’s budget – growth. As she outlined, economic growth will be the government’s mission for the duration of this parliament. So many things are reliant upon it being fulfilled, from the quality of our public services to the cost of living.

It is a mission that will be delivered in large part by Britain’s dynamic and innovative private sector, including our world-renowned management consulting industry, which exports around 6 billion of services every year. We are proud to be one of the major “growth-driving industries” that has been identified by government in the Industrial Strategy it is developing – a strategy which will drive the growth mission and define Britain’s future economy.

Not only are we a growing industry ourselves, doubling in size in the last five years, we also help to drive growth in a wide range of sectors too. In fact, we support every one of the other seven growth-driving industries, from manufacturing to defence, clean energy to digital, including over 90 per cent of the FTSE 100. So, we are foursquare behind the government’s growth mission – our work fundamentally is to help the tens of thousands of clients we serve to grow and succeed and be fit for the future. But we believe our country doesn’t just need growth – we need the right type of growth. On this, consulting is leading the way.

First, we need growth that drives regional prosperity and creates good, stable, long-term jobs across our country. Our industry is doing exactly that. Last year we created more jobs outside of London than inside it and we serve our clients across every nation of the UK in over 300 regional offices. Regional impact is real impact – driving technology transformation, improving public sector efficiency, and leading the huge infrastructure programmes our country needs.

Our work in partnership with clients is making a tangible difference in every corner of the UK: enhancing the provision of social care services to children in Northamptonshire; upgrading the technology platforms of the National Trust, headquartered in Swindon; using AI to improve customer service for Scottish Water; and helping a hospice in Bury, Greater Manchester to provide 247 care to families in need.

Second, we need growth that makes the most of the potential of all our people. Consulting is a proudly diverse sector which has long blazed a trail with its people-led initiatives and advanced employment policies. MCA members are leaders in diversity and inclusion. Last year a quarter of consultants were reported to have social mobility characteristics, and the industry is a top employer of thousands of apprentices and school-leavers across the country. We are leading by example, setting some of the most ambitious targets in the private sector to become more representative of the society we serve. Third, we need growth that sparks entrepreneurialism and innovation.

Our client work is laser-focused on driving innovation and change, and we lead other industries with the adoption of new technologies. In the budget, the chancellor rightly identified the benefits of using technology more effectively to improve public services, from delivering better health outcomes to more efficiently collecting tax.

This is at the core of our offering: time and time again we have demonstrated in the public sector how we have improved productivity and efficiency, using technology for the public good. Much has also been said recently about the importance of small businesses. They are the lifeblood of Britain’s economy – and they’re the beating heart of our industry too. Seventy per cent of MCA members are small-sized consultancies: agile, nimble, disruptive leaders which are often growing far faster than the industry average.

Finally, we need growth that addresses Britain’s most complex problems. Consulting is at the forefront of those challenges. Today’s consultants are experts in many diverse fields and many often join the profession as a second career. They are engineers, data scientists, sustainability professionals, cyber-security experts, former lawyers and academics bringing their long experience and deep sectoral expertise to bear on society’s most critical issues, from climate change to health inequalities. This is the case for both the private and the public sector. And although our partnerships with government organisations only makes up a quarter of our work, this is often where some of our greatest impact is felt.

Take the overall winner of this year’s MCA Awards: BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, whose AI product totally revolutionised the way child abuse material is removed from the internet. This is the sort of essential work that dedicated consultants are undertaking, alongside public servants, to make our world a safer place. This is the reality of modern, British consulting – generating growth that unleashes potential across the UK, drives innovation and solves huge global problems. It is light years away from the out-of-date stereotypes and lazy narratives that you will find in the media. It’s time to bust some myths and for us to celebrate one of Britain’s great success stories.

But this is not the end of the story. We can generate even more growth, if, and only if, we get the right support. In its Industrial Strategy green paper, the government has laid out how it intends to boost sectors like ours, such as promoting our services overseas and unlocking barriers to greater trade. In turn, we are enthusiastic partners of government in its bold and ambitious programme for growth. We have proven ourselves as trusted advisors, displaying the best professional standards and delivering the highest quality services. We are proud of our record. Once again, we stand ready to serve.