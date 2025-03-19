Chelsea Valentine Q&A: “Embrace the learning process and develop your skills”

Why did you choose to pursue an apprenticeship?

After college, I experienced the worst burnout I’d ever faced. As a student with dyslexia, formal education had always been challenging, and by the time I finished, I had lost my love for learning. I knew I needed a break but wasn’t ready to step away from education entirely.

A friend had recently been accepted on to an apprenticeship with a large company in the West Midlands. After hearing about their experience, I decided to explore that path. I was looking for work but wanted a way to keep learning – just in a more flexible, hands-on environment that suited my

learning style better than a classroom.

What barriers did you face in the apprenticeship system and what has worked for you?

One of the biggest challenges I faced was finding an apprenticeship that suited my needs in a rural area. The number of available apprenticeships had decreased, and most options nearby were in construction, electrical work, or factory jobs – none of which aligned with my career goals. I kept applying and attended numerous interviews, in the hopes of finding a role that matched my skills and ambitions. It was a long process, but after a few months I found the placement that worked for me.

Another setback during my apprenticeship was my mental health. When I reached out to my apprenticeship provider (the organisation managing the government funding and my qualification) to discuss my concerns, I was told my only option was to drop the apprenticeship altogether. This would have meant losing both my job and qualification, leaving me without support or alternatives. Unfortunately, I can’t say I received meaningful support from the system – like many areas of education, there was no structured mental health support. What helped me was my strong support system at home. One of the things that worked well for me was the apprenticeship structure – particularly the lack of formal exams. As someone with a learning difficulty, I found coursework and assessments much more accommodating than traditional exams.

What skills have you learned?

My apprenticeship supported my professional growth. It was my first job outside of college, making it the space where I learned the dos and don’ts of working in a business. I developed effective workplace communication – whether through emails, meetings or client interactions. I learned how to adapt my communication style to different audiences and understand workplace etiquette. Balancing full-time work with studying strengthened my time management and organisation skills. Juggling both responsibilities helped me prioritise tasks effectively, manage my workload, and stay organised. Overall, my apprenticeship gave me practical experience and essential skills I wouldn’t have gained in a traditional classroom setting.

What would you say to someone else considering an apprenticeship?

I would tell anyone thinking of an apprenticeship to take the time to learn your rights so you can advocate for yourself. It’s easy to feel like “less of an employee” compared with your colleagues, but that doesn’t mean your work is any less valuable.

Go easy on yourself – you’re still learning, that’s the whole point of an apprenticeship. Embrace the learning process, develop your skills, and make the most of the experience.

Read the full report on how apprenticeships are the road to prosperity.