To make carbon offsets work, we have to account for their uncertain impact

Photo by Hristo Rusev / Getty Images

The business-and-growth crowd wants carbon offsets: they impose a lesser economic burden than developing low-emissions technologies or cutting consumption. The nature-and-sustainability crowd often wants them too, since they fund conservation or development projects that deliver far more than mitigation. So it’s no surprise that governments from Canada to China are trying to make offsets work. The only trouble is, they often don’t.

You can’t fix offsets without understanding them. Carbon credits are a way of tracking the climate impacts of real-world activities. Offsets are credits used to substitute for something, like cancelling out corporate emissions. In other words, an offset only has meaning within a carbon accounting system. How we do the accounting determines how we track progress – and whether we hit climate targets or not.

To make offsets work, we have to account for their uncertain impact. This means not letting an uncertain credit cancel out a certain emission. Instead, as in the Science Based Targets initiative, uncertain credits should offset uncertain emissions that are beyond a firm’s control, and only until we have a better alternative. Taking uncertainty into account can keep all mitigation options on the table while keeping incentives strong.

Unfortunately, the voluntary carbon market is a long way from this. Credits issued for transitioning to renewable energy and avoiding tropical deforestation, historically the two most important types, appear to have been vastly overestimated in terms of their real impacts on climate. Complexities in measurement risk years of delay, especially as new capital pours into carbon markets.

Related

[See also: The UK still has some way to go to meet its renewable electricity target]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

As last summer’s drought made clear, we are running out of time. It is essential that regulators step in and ensure that information about climate impacts is accurate. With most offsets used to underpin marketing claims, EU and UK moves to crack down on green assertions in advertising are right on target. The EU’s new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive is another step in the right direction, although it needs complementary investments in strengthening supply-chain data overseas to maximise impact.

However, what even counts as a credible offset is being debated. Witness the recent furore around offsets from avoided tropical deforestation. New data sources and statistical tools let scientists test the claims of avoided deforestation projects, finding that mitigation claims are often greatly overstated. Verra, a non-profit company that certifies offsetting projects, has pushed back in public while moving to significantly revamp its processes. Credit buyers don’t know who to trust.

Overstated emissions aren’t evidence of conspiracy; they are the outcome of well-intentioned people trying to scale conservation by making it profitable. But there is a right and wrong answer about the impact of avoided tropical deforestation credits (and other sources of voluntary carbon offsets). We need consensus about how to evaluate carbon credits, and their likely impact.

The need to get this consensus in time is an opportunity for government intervention, at least in a convening or endorsing role. Carbon credits face high uncertainty, powerful interests, and complex science. If we are to find solutions, we need an authoritative assessment of the evidence.

This opinion piece was first published in Spotlight’s print Energy and Climate Change issue on 9 June 2023. Read the issue here.

[See also: Is nuclear energy actually sustainable?]