Equality in cancer care shouldn’t be a aspiration – it must be the standard

Photo Credit: House of Commons

Cancer has touched all of us in some way – one in two of us will hear the words, “you have cancer” in our lifetimes. As a member of parliament and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Cancer, I see the human reality behind that statistic all too often.

Two people, diagnosed with the same cancer, at the same stage, can face very different outcomes in England today. Not because of the cancer itself, but because of where they live, the support they can access and how easily they are able to navigate the health system. It’s something I hear frequently in my constituency surgeries.

The so-called “postcode lottery” of cancer care is alive and well in Greater Manchester. I recently visited Beechwood Cancer Care in Stockport. I saw first-hand the vital role of community-based support. From counselling and wellbeing services to practical advice for families, their work reflects a more holistic, person-centred approach to care – a service that meets people not just as patients, but as people. I left feeling grateful that this care exists in Stockport and determined that everyone should have support like this.

The reality across England, however, is far from equal. Those in more deprived communities are often diagnosed later, when treatment is more complex and outcomes are poorer. Racial inequalities increase the barriers patients face, as some ethnic minority groups struggle to access timely diagnosis and culturally appropriate care.

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People with rarer cancers can find it difficult to reach specialists, while many must travel long distances for tests and treatment, adding further strain at an already challenging time. Together, these gaps paint a stark picture: for too many, a cancer diagnosis comes with an unfair journey through the health system.

This is why the National Cancer Plan for England matters so much. It promises to improve outcomes, personalise care and bring services closer to patients.

With nearly 3.5 million people in the UK now living with cancer, and that number set to grow, we can’t afford not to make these plans a reality.

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The real challenge now is delivery. Success will not just be measured in targets or waiting times, but in whether people feel the difference – whether they are listened to, supported and if an individual’s needs are addressed throughout their cancer journey.

The Plan provides a strong foundation to address this. Turning that ambition into reality will require a continued focus on designing services around people’s lives and ensuring care is inclusive.

It will also require stronger accountability, being able to track progress and understand where gaps remain.

As chair of the APPG on Cancer, I will continue working with colleagues, clinicians and charities across the country, including organisations like Beechwood doing exceptional work locally, to scrutinise progress, in addition to organisations who form part of the APPG on Cancer, to work with the government, ensuring the plan delivers for people affected by cancer. Now is the time to take action.

Ultimately, equality in cancer care should not be an aspiration. It must be the standard.