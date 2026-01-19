Britain’s nuclear moment

Credit – Shutterstock

Britain’s energy debate has entered a new phase. After years of hesitation, delay and false starts, the country has finally begun to make firm decisions about its energy future. As parliamentarians and industry figures come together for this year’s Nuclear Week in Parliament, the central question is no longer whether the UK should invest in new nuclear power, but whether it can now deliver it at the pace and scale the moment demands.

That shift matters. For too long, nuclear policy has been caught between ambition and inertia: widely acknowledged as essential for decarbonisation and energy security, yet repeatedly deferred in practice.

In 2025, that logjam began to clear. The UK moved from extended debate to concrete commitment, signalling that nuclear power is once again being treated as core national infrastructure rather than a distant aspiration. The task for 2026 is to demonstrate state capacity in action – turning approvals into construction, investment into jobs, and long-term strategy into tangible public benefit.

The clearest signal of that change was the government’s final investment decision on Sizewell C, putting the UK’s next large-scale nuclear power station firmly on track after years of drift. Alongside this came the conclusion of Great British Energy – Nuclear’s small modular reactor (SMR) competition, with Rolls-Royce SMR selected as the preferred technology, and Wylfa in north Wales chosen as the site for Europe’s first fleet of SMRs.

Progress in 2025 extended beyond newbuild. The government reached a final decision on plutonium disposition at Sellafield, advanced decommissioning with a major contract award at Trawsfynydd, and extended the operating lives of Heysham 1 and Hartlepool to 2028.

Taken together, these decisions marked a decisive break from the stop-start approach that has characterised UK nuclear policy for much of the past two decades.

Equally important was a shift in how government is thinking about delivery. The independent review of nuclear regulation led by John Fingleton set out practical, evidence-based recommendations to reduce duplication, shorten timelines and cut costs, while preserving the UK’s world-leading safety standards. Its conclusions reinforced what has long been clear: regulation must support delivery as well as assurance if major infrastructure is to be built efficiently and affordably.

None of this will endure without public confidence, which means continuing to be honest about cost, transparent about waste management, and clear that new nuclear is being pursued not despite past lessons, but because they have been learned.

The effects of renewed policy clarity are already visible in the workforce. More than 98,000 people are now working in the UK nuclear sector – an increase of more than 11,000 in a single year and a 55 per cent rise over the past decade.

These are long-term, highly skilled, well-paid roles, overwhelmingly unionised and spread across the country. At a time when many communities are searching for durable economic opportunities, nuclear is once again offering precisely that.

This matters because the energy debate itself has changed. Decarbonisation remains essential, but it is no longer the sole test of energy policy.

Security, resilience and affordability now carry equal weight, shaped by recent price shocks and geopolitical uncertainty. Nuclear power – firm, domestic and low-carbon – speaks directly to all three. Each new reactor reduces exposure to volatile global gas markets and strengthens Britain’s control over its own energy system.

That contribution is not theoretical. Heysham 2 has recently been confirmed as the most productive and most valuable green electricity asset in UK history, underlining what long-lived nuclear infrastructure can deliver when it is allowed to operate at scale.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in Scotland, where the implications of nuclear policy will come sharply into focus in 2026. Scotland has a deep nuclear heritage, a highly skilled workforce and a supply chain with global reach, yet new nuclear development has effectively been off the table for years. That position is increasingly difficult to reconcile with Scotland’s climate ambitions, industrial strategy and rising electricity demand.

The opportunity on offer is substantial. New nuclear projects in Scotland could support tens of thousands of skilled jobs over decades, anchor advanced manufacturing and engineering capability, and provide the clean, reliable power needed to underpin electrification, hydrogen production and energy-intensive industries.

For young people in particular, it could mean apprenticeships and careers rooted in their own communities, rather than opportunities that require leaving them behind.

There is also a hard systems reality. Scotland’s renewable resources are rightly celebrated, but an electricity system dominated by intermittent generation requires firm capacity to keep costs down and maintain security of supply.

Nuclear power provides that backbone. Far from competing with renewables, it enables them to operate at scale without imposing ever-higher balancing and network costs on consumers. Embracing nuclear would strengthen, not weaken, Scotland’s clean-energy credentials.

As 2026 unfolds, the challenge ahead is unmistakeably one of delivery. Decisions have been taken; the test is whether they are implemented with the urgency and discipline that major infrastructure demands. That means converting consent into construction, embedding regulatory reform, and planning decisively for the replacement of an ageing nuclear fleet, most of which will retire by the end of

this decade.

This is ultimately a question of political will and institutional follow-through. Long-term assets like nuclear power cannot be built on short-term politics or intermittent commitment. They require sustained cross-party support, clear lines of accountability, and a recognition that national infrastructure is a public good, not simply a market outcome.

Britain has made a strategic choice about its energy future. The foundations are now in place. What matters next is whether the country can move from decision to delivery – and show that it still has the capacity to build for the long term.