Partners in security

Photo by Raytheon UK

The United Kingdom faces a new array of security challenges, from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to recent developments in the Middle East. The security assumptions that have guided us for the past 25 years are no longer sufficient for today’s realities.

How do you think that policymakers and industry should work together to strengthen our armed forces and boost the United Kingdom’s national preparedness, resilience and cohesion?

Strengthening our armed forces and national preparedness requires close collaboration among government, industry, and the public. It’s not just about addressing immediate needs but building a long-term vision and a shared understanding of what readiness means in today’s world. Defence readiness is not what typically keeps the average UK citizen awake at night, but recently we have felt the economic impact of the current geopolitical climate.

A national conversation is critical to align these stakeholders and identify a practical and innovative integrated deterrence (technical superiority and physical mass) that projects a permanent posture of predictive readiness. At Raytheon UK, we are committed to working together with policymakers to develop technologies, create partnerships, and foster the skills and vocational opportunities needed to prepare for the threats of tomorrow.

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Have those conversations already started?

Yes, albeit recent global events have highlighted once again the importance of readiness and brought the topic to the forefront. With the publication of the Defence Industrial Plan and future Nato Summit this summer, it presents an opportunity for government and industry to deepen collaboration across sectors and create a more cohesive approach to resilience and preparedness. By working together, we can find practical solutions to address emerging challenges.

What might this look like?

It begins with education and skills development to engage young people about the breadth of exciting opportunities within the defence and technology sectors. At Raytheon UK, we’ve launched STEM outreach programmes such as our annual Quadcopter Challenge, which has reached over 2,500 students from 500 schools over the past decade. Through this programme, young people design, build, and fly drones, sparking interest in STEM careers.

We’re seeing graduates from this programme apply for roles with us, which is a testament to its impact. Quadcopter already reaches schools across the four corners of the UK, and we are now looking to partner with more youth groups such as cadet organisations to help us take the message wider and further afield. This kind of grassroots engagement can create stronger connections between families, communities, and the armed forces, ultimately building a more resilient and prepared nation.

What can the UK learn from the conflicts we are currently seeing around the world?

The ability to adapt quickly to evolving threats is critical, and the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have underscored the importance of both agility and innovation in defence. This has been particularly visible in Europe, with Ukraine scaling rapid developments in drone technology. The UK has world-class technology, but we must accelerate the process of bringing these innovations from concept to deployment.

At Raytheon UK, we are building a sovereign digitally-connected defence ecosystem. Currently, we’re using digital twinning and digital modelling to allow us to simulate and test systems before they are built. This approach has also enabled us to bring new capabilities to market, such as Red Kite – a digitally designed sovereign capability developed using digital engineering techniques, allowing us to deliver at pace and with greater agility.

What decision-making structures support the nation’s preparedness? And how can they help us adapt in real time – within days or weeks – to emerging threats?

Adapting to new threats in real time requires a coordinated and integrated response across military personnel, and scaling “always on” production to make the right equipment available at the right time.

On the equipment side, the UK already has mechanisms to move conceptual systems into trials and ultimately into operational use, however, these processes are often too slow. We need to explore ways to streamline these systems to ensure we can respond to threats faster and more effectively.

On the people side, we must invest in building a sovereign workforce that is agile and adaptable. That means equipping individuals with the right skills, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, and creating a culture of innovation. It also means building and maintaining a resilient sovereign supply chain.

We’re proud of the role we play in strengthening both the workforce and supply chain. Our team partners with government and other stakeholders to ensure both our people and our technology are ready to respond to tomorrow’s challenges, and we can see this happening across all our business areas, from data analytics to advanced precision effects.